Angry truck driver drags car on highway in Meerut, arrested

In case of a road rage, a container truck driver dragged the car on the road for a few hundred metres amid an altercation with the man driving the vehicle, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night around 9pm on the Delhi-Hapur bypass road close to Shopprix Mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

According to police, the person driving the car was behind the container truck and honked several times for overtaking and stationed his car in front of the truck and engaged in an altercation with the driver for the delay in giving side.

Amid the altercation, the angry truck driver, in a fit of rage, dragged the car for a few hundred meters before stopping. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, police said. The police identified the truck driver as Amit, and he was taken into custody.

Partapur police station inspector Ramphal Singh said, “Luckily, no one was inside the car when it was dragged. Truck driver Amit has been arrested and the truck seized after the incident.”