The 10th edition of annual Lucknow book fair is set to begin from March 17 to March 26 at the Ravindralaya ground between 11am and 9pm daily. The theme for this year’s book fair will be the G20 forum, as a means to raise more awareness on the subject.

Annual Lucknow Book Fair from March 17 (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A host of 29 publishing houses will be setting up stalls at the book fair among other literary organisations, said Manoj Singh Chandel, organiser, at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said that a 10,000 sq. ft waterproof hangar pandal would be erected for the fair, so that visitors are not bothered by the harsh sunlight in the afternoons.

“We will have all kinds of titles starting from Amar Chitra Katha editions to competitive exam books for students and children, we will also set up activities for the younger visitors,” said Chandel.

He also said that there would be Hindi and English publishers and stalls set up from across the country, including one Osho Tapoban from Kathmandu, Nepal. The fair is set to kick off with music performances on March 17. He said that special edition copies of some books would also be available at the book fair this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UP Tiwari, founder of Vishwam Foundation (a foundation to support senior citizens), also contributing to the book fair, pointed out that the stage would be open to cultural performances of music and poetry from 11AM to 3PM every day.