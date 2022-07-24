Anonymous threat letters to four Rampur residents, probe launched

Lucknow Anonymous threat letters were sent to four Rampur residents on Thursday, with the sender demanding a pen drive and map related to national security. Police said the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) unit from Moradabad visited Rampur to investigate the matter and security was provided to the four families who got the letters.

The police said the letters were found outside the house of one Kuldeep Thakur on Thursday morning. They were addressed to Kuldeep Thakur, his uncles Bhanu Pratap and Veerpal Singh and one Gita Devi, all residents of Anwa village of Shahbad tehsil. ‘ISI’, (Pakistan secret agency) was written on each of the letters. The sender threatened to eliminate the four people along with their families if the pen drive and the map were not handed over to him. Additional superintendent of police Sansar Singh said the letters were written in English, Urdu and Arabic. They were kept in different envelopes and placed outside the house of Kuldeep Thakur.

Another police official said primary examination of the letters suggested that they were written by a school child. The mention of a 12-year-old grandson of Geeta Devi in the letter hinted that a person familiar with the family was involved in the matter.

He said initially it seemed to be a mischievous act and it was suspected that the letters were written by the same individual, but still investigation was on as the letter also mentioned the Prime Minister, union home minister, chief minister and national agencies working for internal and external security of the country. He said a probe had been launched and policemen deployed outside the houses of the four people threatened in the letter.

(With inputs from agencies)