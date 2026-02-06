ANTF arrests active drug trafficker in Lucknow, seizes heroin worth ₹86L

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested an active drug trafficker and seized 430 grams of heroin worth approximately ₹86 lakh, along with a mobile phone and cash, officials stated in a press note on Friday. A case has been registered at the Gomti Nagar Extension police station under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohd Khalid (55), a resident of Mangarwal village under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district. He was apprehended on Friday near Shyam Motors while travelling from Ram Asare Purwa towards the Geetapuri crossing under the jurisdiction of the Gomti Nagar Extension police station in the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, added officials.

During the search, ANTF personnel recovered 430 grams of illegal heroin, estimated to be worth around ₹86 lakh in the international market, along with one mobile phone and ₹500 in cash from his possession. Based on the recovery, a case has been registered at the Gomti Nagar Extension police station under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act, and further legal proceedings are underway.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he used to procure heroin at cheaper rates from a person in Barabanki district, divide it into small packets, and sell them at higher prices by roaming intersections in and around Lucknow. He was on his way to sell the contraband in the city when he was intercepted and arrested by the police.

Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved in the drug trafficking network, the press note added.