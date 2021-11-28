Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anti-CAA speech: Allahabad HC grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in sedition case

The Allahabad HC has granted Sharjeel Imam the bail in a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him with Civil Lines police station in Aligarh last year
Published on Nov 28, 2021 11:37 PM IST
ByJitendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad high court on Saturday granted bail to activist Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case registered against him for his alleged inflammatory speech made on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 16 last year.

Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh of the Allahabad high court granted him the bail. However, Nikhil Mishra, the counsel for the applicant, said a detailed order in this regard was awaited. Sharjeel was arrested on January 28, 2020, from Bihar’s Jehanabad district.

The court has granted Sharjeel Imam the bail in a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him with Civil Lines police station in Aligarh last year. The allegation against Sharjeel, who was a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar when he made the speech, is that he indulged in spreading hatred towards the government of India and the Indian Armed Forces by creating enmity and hatred between the two communities and endangering the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

However, as per sources, though the bail has been granted by the high court in one of the cases registered by the Uttar Pradesh police against Sharjeel Imam, he will remain in jail as he is also accused in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with Northeast Delhi riots.

