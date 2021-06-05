Anti-Covid jabs cross one million mark in Lucknow

The number of total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the state capital crossed the 10-lakh (one million) mark on Friday as 23,388 more beneficiaries took the jab during the day.

“Lucknow is the first district in North India to cross a million doses, perhaps. Today’s achievement 23,388 (doses) is the highest in a single day,” said district magistrate Abhishek Prakash while congratulating the team on the success.

“In all, 10,04,940 doses have been administered, including 7,75,543 first doses, to beneficiaries. The beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years of age took the first dose in 2,44,865 instances and 11,868 second doses since their vaccination began on May 1,” said Dr MK Singh, the officer in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

The beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years of age have shown the maximum enthusiasm. The turnout is over 95% against the slots allotted to this age group, which is more than the other categories.

The maximum 2,90,072 doses have been administered to people in the category of above 45 years of age. Healthcare workers have taken a total 1,17,864 doses, frontline workers 1,01,554 doses, and those above 60 years of age took 2,38,717 vaccine shots.

“Lucknow is running over 150 vaccination sites, including seven at private hospitals,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson for the office of the chief medical officer, Lucknow. He said three mega vaccination camps were also running, including two at Ekana Stadium, KD Singh Babu Stadium, which has got a “massive” response.

Vaccination is also being done at all 19 community health centres and women and child hospitals, apart from medical institutes.