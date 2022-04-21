Anti-Covid measures back in force as Lucknow puts guard up

Lucknow is back in combat mode as the district administration issued strict anti-Covid-19 guidelines to check the rising Covid-19 cases. Besides, the administration has also made elaborate arrangements at all entry and exit points of the city and has made masks compulsory in public places.

Also, the administration has directed officials to make special efforts to expedite the ongoing anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“Cases of Covid-19 are on the rise. Hence, we have decided to re-introduce the anti-Covid protocols to keep the infection at bay,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while heading a meeting with the administration and the health department.

Prakash said that as a part of the measures, it has been decided to intensify the ongoing anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive, focusing on children from 12-14, 15-17 and 18 years category. Besides, the DM has also ordered the health department to chalk out a special plan in order to ensure the safety of school-goers. Also, the DM has roped in resident welfare associations, directing them to assist the district administration in carrying out vaccinations in their respective areas and to keep a check on visitors from Covid-19-infested cities and states like Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Haryana and others.

“On a precautionary basis, we have made random testing mandatory at all entry and exit points of the city including at airports, bus stations, toll plazas and railway stations,” the DM said.