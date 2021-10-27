Anti-India slogans: Case registered against three Kashmiri students in Agra

Agra On the complaint of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Gaurav Rajawat, police on Wednesday registered a case against three Kashmiri students of RBS Engineering Technical College (Bichpuri campus) for raising anti-national slogans after India lost to Pakistan in the opening match of T 20 World Cup on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the FIR registered at Jagdishpura police station, the complainant Gaurav Rajawat alleged that these three Kashmiri students had raised anti -national slogans like “Bharat desh ke tukde honge” and praised Pakistan by raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad”.

“These three students from Kashmir had shared anti-national chats on social media. This reflects that they have bad intentions of causing lawlessness in the country by disturbing the peace and tranquility of nation and so they should face legal consequences,” said Rajawat.

Police sources informed that the case was registered under Section 153A (promoting enmity and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505(1)(b) (inducing to commit an offence against the State or against public tranquility) of thew Indian Penal Code, besides Section 66F (cyber terrorism) of Information Technology (Amended) Act 2008.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matter was under investigation, said police sources.

Meanwhile, protests were held by right wing organizations at Collectorate and action was sought against the three students.

In another development, the management of RBS College closed all its seven institution to protest ‘anarchy’ by student groups led by BJP Yuva Morcha.

“College authorities had acted once the matter came to their notice on Monday. These three students from Kashmir were questioned and written clarification was sought regarding exchange of anti-national chats social media after the match result. The trio was also suspended from the hostel as part of disciplinary action,” informed Ashish Shukla, chief proctor, RBS Engineering Technical Campus.

“Yet outsiders created ruckus on Bichpuri campus of RBS Engineering Technical College on Tuesday and marred the reputation of the college known for its academic excellence. As a protest, all institutions of RBS College are being closed for an indefinite period,” informed Shukla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Demand for action against ‘outsiders’ was raised by principal and faculty members of RBS College through a press note issued on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that members of BJP Yuva Morcha had reached Bichpuri campus on Tuesday and had demanded action against Kashmiri students. These activists had verbal exchanges with college authorities.

The college authorities maintained that they had acted against the Kashmiri students who were admitted under PMSSS (Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme) through AICTE but the activists of BJP Yuva Morcha sought tougher action against them.