App to manage electric assets at U.P. railway stations

Electrical equipment, assets and energy in various railway stations will now be operated or managed through cloud-based applications, thus reducing the dependence on humans in its maintenance and management. A diagrammatic representation of the working of the app (HT Photo)

A self-developed web-based ‘IR-NIYANTRAC’ application has been launched by the Railways which will collect and analyse data related to electrical assets and energy management of various divisions/zones of the Railways in real time.

“As many as 18 stations of North Eastern Railways (NER) of Lucknow division have been chosen where this app system will be installed,” said Dhananjay Mishra, sr divisional electrical engineer, NER, Lucknow.

“The cost of this system is approximately ₹3 crore,” he added.

“Various electrical equipment installed in railway stations such as elevators, escalators can be regulated which are currently manned separately,” said Mishra, while adding that this electrical equipment operating in railway stations and railway premises will be linked to a cloud-based centralised server through ‘GSM’ based 3G/4G module.

According to NER, the system is being implemented and will be completed by June 30, 2024.

Till now, monitoring of operations and maintenance of electrical equipment and electrical energy related to passenger facilities at railway stations has been mostly done manually and the data obtained has been maintained in registers by the field staff.

“Every time there is a fault, it takes a long time to make it functional. However, with implementation of this app, all electrical equipment will be integrated and can be managed from one place and if there is a fault in any equipment it will be known to us. This can also help us in preventive monitoring. With this system, artificial intelligence can also be installed in future,” said Mishra.

Apart from mapping existing assets, it will have the capability to add new assets with different types of sensors which can be integrated with different types of equipment and which will be installed in various electrical assets of Indian Railways from time to time.

This platform will enable Indian Railways to not only efficiently monitor its real-time energy usage across different zones/divisions in a standardised manner, but also identify wastage of electrical energy, set new targets and monitor performance with predictive analytics.