Apply Covid ‘trace, test, treat’ formula to combat dengue, zika infections: CM

LUCKNOW In wake of 11 zika virus cases in Kanpur, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to apply the Covid ‘trace, test, treat’ formula to check the spread of dengue and zika infections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So far, Kanpur has recorded 11 confirmed cases of zika infection. Under the circumstances, it is necessary to be alert and spread awareness. Run dengue testing intensively, treat ill people at hospitals and make all necessary arrangements for this. Keep track of each patient’s health condition and also step up surveillance. For prevention, undertake extensive sanitisation and fogging drives and make full use of nigrani samitis (surveillance committees),” he told officers.

Yogi Adityanath said 41 districts of the state didn’t have any active Covid cases while 17 had a patient each. In the last 24 hours, 1.38 lakh tests were done in which 70 districts did not report any fresh Covid cases. Five districts reported a total seven fresh cases, he said at the Covid-19 review meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said UP had 102 active Covid cases but asked people to exercise caution.

“Fresh Covid cases are rising in several countries and in many states of India. There is a need to exercise alertness and precaution. Make sure that people coming in from other states are tested and be extra alert at bus/railway stations and airports, more so because it’s festival time. There should be emphasis on Covid protocols and mask-wearing,” said the CM.

On Covid vaccination, he said that UP so far had administered 13.17 crore doses of the vaccine.

PM to lay foundations of Ganga e-way, Noida airport

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon lay the foundations for the proposed Ganga expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj and the Noida international airport in Jewar. Both the projects would speed up the state’s development. He asked officers to make all arrangements and preparations for the proposed events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naimisharanya Tirth Vikas Parishad

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government made several efforts for the development and promotion of religious, spiritual, and cultural heritage in the last four-and-a-half years and Naimisharanya was one such holy pilgrimage spot. It was necessary for form Naimisharanya Tirth Vikas Parishad for expanding scope of religious tourism at the pilgrimage spot. He asked officers to do all necessary work for the formation of the parishad (board).