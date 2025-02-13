Menu Explore
Apron expansion to boost plane parking capacity at Lucknow airport

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2025 10:38 PM IST

The expansion aims to enhance the airport’s infrastructure and ensure that it is well equipped to handle increasing number of flights

LUCKNOW Apart from the runway upgrade, the parking bay (apron) at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport is set to undergo enhancements to accommodate more and larger aircraft. Currently, 12 to 15 planes can be parked here simultaneously, but with the planned expansion, an additional apron area will be constructed near the third terminal, significantly increasing its parking capacity to 24 aircraft at a time.

The current parking capacity at Lucknow Airport is modest in comparison to major hubs like Delhi International Airport, which has 295 aircraft parking space. (File Photo)
“This expansion aims to enhance the airport’s infrastructure and ensure that it is well-equipped to handle the increasing number of flights, particularly international services, as well as larger, more advanced aircraft. The project will not only improve operational efficiency, but also support the growing demand for air travel in the region,” said the airport spokesperson.

Airport officials said once the apron area is expanded, the number of flights from Lucknow to other destinations could increase significantly, thereby boosting the airport’s revenue.

The spokesperson said the current parking capacity at Lucknow Airport is modest in comparison to major hubs like Delhi International Airport, which has 295 aircraft parking space. Similarly, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has 131 parking stands for narrowbody planes and can park 24 general aviation aircraft. But in days to come, larger apron areas would be required at Lucknow airport to start long-distance flights to other continents too.

