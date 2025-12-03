AQI at 201, Lucknow skies lose shine after a week’s respite

Lucknow’s air quality fell back into the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, ending a week of moderate pollution, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 201, marking the first decline this month. Representational image (Sourced)

The last time the city saw ‘poor’ air was on November 25, with an AQI of 219. Daily readings had remained in the ‘moderate’ range since then, offering brief relief after weeks of severe pollution in early winter.

JP Maurya, regional officer, UPPCB, Lucknow, attributed the sudden deterioration to low wind speeds, increased local emissions, and winter inversion layers that trap pollutants near the ground. “With temperatures dropping, dispersal becomes weaker, allowing PM2.5 and PM10 particles to accumulate,” he explained.

Data from six live monitoring stations jointly run by CPCB and UPPCB showed varied pollution levels. Three stations recorded ‘poor’ AQI, while the other three remained ‘moderate’.

Talkatora District Industries Centre reported the worst air at an AQI of 278, close to the ‘very poor’ zone, attributed to industrial activity and dense traffic. Kendriya Vidyalaya Aliganj and Lalbagh recorded AQIs of 219 and 216, respectively, also in the ‘poor’ category.

Meanwhile, Gomti Nagar, one of the city’s busiest commercial and residential zones, hovered at an AQI of 195, just near the ‘poor’ bracket. BR Ambedkar University reported 187, and Kukrail Picnic Spot remained the city’s cleanest location of the day with an AQI of 113, still within the moderate bracket. Notably, Kukrail’s green cover and minimal traffic movement generally help maintain lower pollution levels compared to more congested parts of the city.