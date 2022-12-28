Argentine visitor to Taj Mahal tests Covid positive, untraceable

A tourist from Argentina, who visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday but was not traceable because he had given wrong information about himself, including his phone number and hotel address, officials said.

“A 48-year-old male tourist from Argentina was at Taj Mahal on December 26. He was tested for Covid by a team of the health department deployed at the Taj Mahal. His report came on Wednesday and (he) tested positive for Covid,” chief medical officer, Agra, Dr AK Srivastava said.

“However, when efforts were made to contact him, the details given by him were found to be false. The mobile number he gave was of Punjab and there was no hotel by the name his guide mentioned,” the CMO said.

“We have now requested CCTV footage of the (Taj) entrance gate from ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) to identify the tourist,”he said.

“On Thursday, the ADM City will hold a meeting with hotel owners in Agra to have better coordination and information about foreigners visiting the city and staying at hotels,” the chief medical officer added.

An Agra man returning from China has already tested positive for Covid in Agra.

With New Year celebrations ahead and the winter vacation on, there are a large number of foreigners visiting the Taj Mahal these days.