Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Prayagraj

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a safe precautionary landing at a village under Karachhana police station area of Prayagraj on Wednesday after suspecting some technical snag, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was on a routine sortie from Ranchi to Prayagraj via Bihta, they added.

“Two pilots onboard the helicopter suspected some technical snag and decided to make a precautionary landing. The 29 Wing of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Prayagraj extended all needed support to the pilots,” said officials.

After confirmation of safety aspects, the helicopter then took off from the site and landed safely at Air Force Station, Bamruali in Prayagraj, public relation officer (defence), Prayagraj region, group captain Samir Gangakhedkar.

Officials said both the pilots were safe.

The Cheetah Helicopter is a high-performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of conditions. The helicopter is versatile, multi-role, multi-purpose, highly manoeuvrable and rugged in construction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}