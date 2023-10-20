Arrange alternative housing before evicting the poor and destitute: UP govt
LUCKNOW The state government has directed district magistrates to make available alternative housing for the destitute before evicting them from public land. The initiative comes in the backdrop of complaints received by the government with regard to displacement of the poor from public land.
Additional chief secretary (revenue) Sudhir Garg has written a letter to divisional commissioners, district magistrates, commissioners, secretaries of revenue and police commissioners in this regard.
The letter emphasises that when dealing with issues related with identification of illegal properties, combating land mafias, and clearing encroachments, it is crucial to avoid harassment of the weak and poor. Legal procedures must be followed in all cases, said the state government on Thursday.
In the letter, it has also been pointed out that the state government had previously issued similar instructions, but none has been complied with.
Eviction of the poor and destitute should only take place after suitable housing arrangements have been put in place, stated the letter.
District magistrates will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of these instructions, it added.