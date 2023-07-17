Two arrested for vandalism on AU campus

Police on Saturday late night arrested two persons for raising a ruckus, misbehaving with women teachers and indulging in vandalism on the University of Allahabad (AU) campus here on July 12. The violence, against which an FIR was registered on July 14, on the campus was after the death of an undergraduate student a day before.

The accused were identified as Jitendra Dhanraj, a resident of Gazipur who has been named in 15 offences previously, and Ajay Yadav Samrat, who was named in the police complaint lodged by proctor Rakesh Kumar Singh, police officials said.

While the FIR for vandalism was lodged against six named and 20 unidentified persons, two of them have been arrested so far. Colenelganj additional commissioner of police said efforts were underway to trace the remaining accused.

It may be noted that a video of the vandalism was widely shared on social media.

