Arts meets technology at this exhibition at Novembre Numérique in Lucknow

To promote digital art and culture, Alliance Française Network has come up with an exhibition titled Novembre Numérique at Kala Srot Art Gallery. The exhibition has already travelled to 14 cities across India and is now on display in the state capital till Thursday. The Novembre Numérique at Kala Srot Art Gallery will conclude on December 12(HT Photo)

“The exhibition has been divided into three sections. Looki Look is an augmented reality exhibition then we have Francophony Fresco, allowing discovery of eight French-speaking countries in the Indian Ocean and finally the VR selection allowing discovery of Notre-Dame de Paris church through an immersive experience,” says Nicolas Macé, director of the Alliance Française de Lucknow.

Using an app, visitors can scan the artworks on their devices, bringing each image to life as it narrates a unique story from captivating scenes, from an Indian flower market to a temple.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University dean-principal Vandana Sehgal in the presence of Prof Nishi Pandey and art gallery director Mansi Didwania inaugurated the exhibition. French textile artist Lauren Januhowshi, who is doing an artistic residency at Kalhath Institute, was also present at the do along with other art lovers from the city.

For the French poems and other material, a translation version has also been made available, and volunteers have been put in place for their guidance.

“This AI and VR-enabled art exhibition brings together the best of contemporary art and cutting-edge technology, featuring innovative discussions that guide audiences on a unique journey into the digital realm, exploring the intersection of creativity and technology,” adds Didwania.

Catch it live:

What: Novembre Numérique

Where: Kala Srot Art Gallery

When: Open till December 12, 2pm-8pm