Arun Govil’s ‘double character’ post creates stir

MEERUT: A post by BJP candidate Arun Govil on X has triggered a stir in political circles, with politicians and their supporters, both from BJP and the opposition, are now trying to decode who that person could be whom Govil described as having a ‘double character’ in his post on Sunday. BJP candidate from Meerut Arun Govil (Sourced)

However, Govil deleted the post after half an hour, but this brief period was sufficient to stir a controversy. Arun Govil, known for his role as Ram in the TV serial Ramayan, shared on X: “When someone’s double character comes to light, we get more angry at ourselves for blindly trusting such a person.”

He left for Mumbai soon after the polling ended on April 26 and posted this on X the next morning. BJP has fielded Govil in the election against INDIA bloc candidate Sunita Verma and Devvrat Tyagi of BSP.

Commenting on his post, BJP’s district president Shiv Kumar Rana said, “What comment can I make? He is an artist and not a politician and had written what he had in his mind.”

However, the post provided ammunition to the opposition for targeting BJP. Samajwadi Party MLA Rafeeq Ansari said, “BJP should identify the double character person whom he mentioned without naming in his post.” He further stated that the post has brought the internal fighting within BJP to the forefront.

Party’s former district president advocate Rajpal Singh said, “It indicates that BJP was losing in the fray, and the post shows his disappointment.”

In the afternoon, Govil posted another message on X, stating, “For a month in Meerut, I received a lot of support and affection from everyone. The party is planning to send me to other areas for the election campaign. I will reach you as soon as this process is completed.”