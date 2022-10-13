As CM, Yogi completes 100th visit to Varanasi, sets record

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Tuesday visit to the city was short, but a special one. He is said to have become the state’s first chief minister to have completed 100 visits to Varanasi while in office.

Yogi is also the first CM to have visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple 89 times, district administration officials said.

The official, who didn’t wish to be quoted, said Yogi’s whirlwind visits to Kashi began soon after he took oath as the CM in 2017. “In his 67-month-long tenure (which includes seven months of his second innings as U.P. CM), Yogi Adityanath has visited Varanasi 100 times. His Tuesday’s visit was the 100th one,” the official added.

Suresh Kumar Singh, BJP district vice-president, said it’s because of the CM’s frequent visits that the development works were fast-tracked and completed on time. “There is a sea-change in the Varanasi then and now. In this change, Yogiji has played a crucial role...” he said, adding the CM visited the city 23 times each in 2019 and 2021.

In 2022, he has visited Kashi 13 times till October 11.

As CM, Yogi completes 100th visit to Kashi, sets record

HT Correspondent\Oliver

VARANASI: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Tuesday visit to the city was short, but a special one. He is said to have become the state’s first chief minister to have completed 100 visits to Varanasi while in office.

Yogi is also the first CM to have visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple 89 times, district administration officials said.

The official, who didn’t wish to be quoted, said Yogi’s whirlwind visits to Kashi began soon after he took oath as the CM in 2017. “In his 67-month-long tenure (which includes seven months of his second innings as U.P. CM), Yogi Adityanath has visited Varanasi 100 times. His Tuesday’s visit was the 100th one,” the official added.

Suresh Kumar Singh, BJP district vice-president, said it’s because of the CM’s frequent visits that the development works were fast-tracked and completed on time. “There is a sea-change in the Varanasi then and now. In this change, Yogiji has played a crucial role...” he said, adding the CM visited the city 23 times each in 2019 and 2021.

In 2022, he has visited Kashi 13 times till October 11.