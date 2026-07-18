As demolition looms, Rampur admn opens counselling centre to allay Jauhar University students’ fears

Amid uncertainty over the future of students at Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University—the dream project of former Uttar Pradesh minister and jailed senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan—following a demolition notice for 38 buildings, the Rampur district administration has set up a student counselling centre at the institution’s main gate to address concerns over admissions, examinations and the continuation of studies. District authorities have maintained that no student’s education will be allowed to suffer because of the developments surrounding the university. (For representation)

The counselling centre remained operational for the second consecutive day on Friday, with officials responding to queries from students and parents anxious about the impact of the ongoing legal and administrative proceedings on their academic future.

The initiative was launched on the directions of district magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi. Teachers from Government Women’s College, Government Raza Postgraduate College and the secondary education department have been deployed at the centre to provide information on alternative admission options and future academic arrangements.

District authorities have maintained that no student’s education will be allowed to suffer because of the developments surrounding the university.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anurag Singh said adequate police personnel had been deployed to ensure the safety of officials and teachers manning the counselling centre.

The administration’s outreach comes days after authorities issued a demolition order covering 38 buildings at the university, triggering widespread concern among students and their families. More than 2,500 students are currently enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses at the institution, including many from districts outside Rampur and other states.

Students and parents have expressed fears that if academic buildings are affected, classes, laboratory sessions and other educational activities could be disrupted. They have also voiced concern over the possible impact on examinations, the award of degrees and the upcoming academic session, while urging the administration to issue clear guidelines and ensure effective alternative arrangements.

Responding to the demolition notice, Tazeen Fatima, wife of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, said the institution had been given 15 days to respond. She said the university management would seek legal advice before presenting its case before the authorities.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Thursday installed a signboard outside the university’s main gate declaring that the road passing through the campus is open for public use.

According to PWD officials, the road was constructed during the 2016-17 financial year under the then Akhilesh Yadav-led government at a cost of approximately ₹17.16 crore. The road passes through the university’s main entrance and connects to the Lalpur Dam.

PWD executive engineer Kishan Veer Singh said the university administration had closed the main gate in 2019, restricting the movement of the general public as well as departmental officials. Following the closure, the department issued notices, and the dispute eventually reached the courts. The matter is currently pending before the Allahabad high court.

Singh said the high court had directed the university to deposit 30% of the amount related to the damage caused to the road, while a final decision on whether the gate should be removed or retained is yet to be delivered. He added that the department was preparing to install additional signboards on the campus to reinforce that the road is a public thoroughfare.