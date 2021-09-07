Asaduddin Owaisi to launch AIMIM's campaign for UP polls from Ayodhya today

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president Asaduddin Owaisi will on Tuesday address a conference of “vanchit-shoshit samaj” (deprived and victimised communities) in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, thus launching the party’s campaign for the assembly elections which are slated to take place early next year. The conference will take place in Rudauli area of the district.

Also Read | AIMIM to launch UP assembly poll campaign from Ayodhya on Sept 7

Owaisi, the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, will then address conferences in Sultanpur and Barabanki on September 8 and 9 respectively. The Barabanki visit will mark the conclusion of the AIMIM chief’s visit to the northern state.

Owaisi’s visit to Ayodhya, however, comes in the backdrop of a massive controversy triggered by the AIMIM referring to the Ayodhya district by its old name of Faizabad. Local seers have raised objection to this and threatened that they will not allow the rally to take place if the word “Faizabad” is not dropped from the posters or if the posters are not taken down.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had renamed Faizabad to Ayodhya on November 6, 2018, on the occasion of Diwali. The previous month, Allahabad’s name was changed to Prayagraj, as it is known today.

The AIMIM has announced it will field 100 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, which has a total of 403 assembly seats. It is also a member of the Bhagidari Sankalp Mprocha, which is an alliance of smaller political parties. Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), too, is a member of this alliance along with outfits such as Jan Adhikar Party, Rashtriya Uday Party and Janata Kranti Party.

Invitation has also been extended to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhim Army to join this pre-poll alliance.