Ashraf’s aide caught in Prayagraj’s Khuldabad

Police on Monday nabbed a man said to be an associate of slain gangster-politician Khalid Azeem (Ashraf) from Prayagraj’s Khuldabad area. Ashraf was the brother of also deceased mafioso Atiq Ahmed.

Khurana was wanted in connection with the alleged abduction and assault on a builder, one Mohd Muslim. Another accused in the case, Ehtesham Kareem, was at large, police said adding charge sheet had already been filed against other accused Atiq’s sons Umar and Ali who were in jail.

Builder Mohd Muslim was reportedly once said to be close to Ahmed. After the gangster-brothers murder on April 15, Mohd Muslim lodged a police complaint against Atiq’s sons and aides for allegedly demanding extortion money worth ₹15 crore.

He had claimed that Atiq’s sons and associates abducted and tortured him at Atiq’s office in Chakia. He alleged that they were trying to grab his property at Devghat. Muslim had said that he was forced to give ₹1.20 crore to Atiq’s aides.

SHO of Khuldabad police station Anurag Sharma said Khurana, a resident of Kalindipuram area, had no past criminal records but worked for Ashraf and Nusrat (a co-accused who was arrested earlier), he added.

