ASI revises history: Babu Jagat Singh credited with discovery of Sarnath

VARANASI The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), New Delhi, has officially acknowledged that the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath was first brought to light in the late 18th century by Babu Jagat Singh, a descendant of the Banaras royal family. This landmark decision formally corrects colonial-era records that attributed the initial discovery to British archaeologists. Pradeep Narayan Singh, sixth-generation descendant of Babu Jagat Singh and patron of the Babu Jagat Singh Research Committee addressing a press conference. (HT Photo)

Following an extensive review of authentic documents and primary historical evidence, the ASI sanctioned the change. In accordance with this official recognition, a revised inscription plaque has been installed at the Sarnath site to reflect the updated historical narrative, said Pradeep Narayan Singh, sixth-generation descendant of Babu Jagat Singh and patron of the Babu Jagat Singh Research Committee.

On February 10, the ASI exploration & excavation section sent a letter to the superintending archaeologist, ASI, Sarnath Circle, informing him about the revision of draft matter of CNB (Cultural Notice Board) of Sarnath, Hindi and English (general) and its approval by the director general.

“You are requested to prepare a fresh CNB and accordingly replace the existing CNB with a solid material tuning with the monument’s nature and fix this at a suitable place. A compliance report may be sent to ASI, Hqrs, New Delhi, at the earliest,” read the letter.

“The fact that Babu Jagat Singh initiated excavation work in the Sarnath region remained suppressed in the pages of history for a long time. In recent years, through the persistent efforts of the Babu Jagat Singh Royal Family Project Research Committee, and on the basis of authentic sources, this contribution has now received official recognition. Experts believe that this decision is extremely significant from the perspective of Indian historiography,” Singh said addressing a press conference on Monday.

Last year, vide letter no. F.No.T-17/10/2024-EE dated 26.12.2024, the Dharmarajika plaque in the Sarnath complex was also revised and replaced with a new plaque.

Singh said the Babu Jagat Singh Royal Family Research Committee presented authenticated documents before the ASI, New Delhi, on the basis of which the long-standing misconception prevailing since the colonial period had now been corrected. He added that this work was accomplished under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the process of changing the inscription plaques, we received valuable contributions from scholars of Varanasi as well as from universities/colleges including Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Kolkata, University of Lucknow and Patna University, along with their present and retired faculty members,” he said.

“We also received support from the Guide Associations of Varanasi and ASI, New Delhi. Additionally, religious leaders of Kashi, media, digital platforms and All India Radio extended their support. We express heartfelt gratitude and respect to all for their valuable contribution and support. This decision has brought a wave of happiness not only in Varanasi but across the entire country,” added Singh.

He said the research work is underway and that new facts will soon come to light and be shared with the nation.

During the press conference, members of the research committee, including Advocate Tripurari Shankar, Prof Rana PB Singh, advocate Arvind Kumar Singh, Incredible India Guide Ashok Anand, Dr (Major) Arvind Kumar Singh, senior journalist Rajendra Kumar Dubey, Manish Khatri, Avni Dhar, Ehsan Ahmad, Vikas and Shamim were present.

They unanimously said that research based on truth and evidence ultimately finds its rightful place.

Historians believe this decision has not only given a new dimension to the history of Sarnath but also paved way for restoring the contributions of local heroes in the national historical narrative.

Pradeep Narayan Singh also urged historians and researchers to undertake fresh research based on primary historical evidence at sites such as Nalanda, Bharuch and Amaravati Stupa.