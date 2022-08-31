Aspire for int’l ranking, help other univs better NAAC grading: Uttar Pradesh governor

Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday asked the Lucknow University (LU) to guide other universities in the state on how to achieve top grades from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

In July, LU got A ++ in NAAC rating and the governor urged LU to now aim for international ranking.

The governor made the remarks while laying the foundation stone for the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at LU, second campus in Jankipuram. She also inaugurated the newly constructed faculty of engineering.

She said that LU has the potential to help other educational institutions better their ranking.

“NAAC is a continuous process, so all the teachers should maintain the quality of the university continuously,” she said.

The governor said that the construction work of the building should be completed within the stipulated time frame and at the proposed cost as excess costs due to construction delays burdens the country’s economy.

Emphasising the need to link education with practical knowledge, the governor said such labs should be created where students could convert their learning into experience.

“The benefits of researches of students should reach the public, farmers and small entrepreneurs, so that the students also get financial benefits and the public can get quality tests, equipment and other useful materials at low prices,” she added.

The governor also released the annual progress report of the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of LU (academic session 2021-22).

She also emphasised on women education and economic self-reliance and said that the two things were essential for overall progress.

She also inaugurated sanitiser, arthritis medicine and flavored alkaline water made by the students in the pharmacy of the university. LU vice chancellor prof Alok Rai said, “Now efforts will be made to achieve the old glory of the university.”

The governor also gave away school bags to the children of workers working on the university campus and .later also handed over a certificate of entrepreneurship training to 5 local women associated with entrepreneurship. These women were trained in making jute products in LU.