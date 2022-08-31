Aspire for int’l ranking, help other univs better NAAC grading: Uttar Pradesh governor
Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday asked the Lucknow University (LU) to guide other universities in the state on how to achieve top grades from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
In July, LU got A ++ in NAAC rating and the governor urged LU to now aim for international ranking.
The governor made the remarks while laying the foundation stone for the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at LU, second campus in Jankipuram. She also inaugurated the newly constructed faculty of engineering.
She said that LU has the potential to help other educational institutions better their ranking.
“NAAC is a continuous process, so all the teachers should maintain the quality of the university continuously,” she said.
The governor said that the construction work of the building should be completed within the stipulated time frame and at the proposed cost as excess costs due to construction delays burdens the country’s economy.
Emphasising the need to link education with practical knowledge, the governor said such labs should be created where students could convert their learning into experience.
“The benefits of researches of students should reach the public, farmers and small entrepreneurs, so that the students also get financial benefits and the public can get quality tests, equipment and other useful materials at low prices,” she added.
The governor also released the annual progress report of the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of LU (academic session 2021-22).
She also emphasised on women education and economic self-reliance and said that the two things were essential for overall progress.
She also inaugurated sanitiser, arthritis medicine and flavored alkaline water made by the students in the pharmacy of the university. LU vice chancellor prof Alok Rai said, “Now efforts will be made to achieve the old glory of the university.”
The governor also gave away school bags to the children of workers working on the university campus and .later also handed over a certificate of entrepreneurship training to 5 local women associated with entrepreneurship. These women were trained in making jute products in LU.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
