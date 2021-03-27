Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Aspiring model called for audition and raped, accused jeweller held
A 23-year-old aspiring model was allegedly raped by a city jeweller in a hotel under Vibhuti Khand police station limits here on Thursday night, police said on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 12:09 AM IST
A 23-year-old aspiring model was allegedly raped by a city jeweller in a hotel under Vibhuti Khand police station limits here on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The jeweller had called the woman on the pretext of an audition for a video album and then raped her, police said.

The victim alleged in her FIR that she was approached through Instagram and called for the video audition. She said the accused also promised her work in renowned production houses.

Police have arrested the accused Vasu Soni alias Reyanshi alias Shivam and registered an FIR against him in connection with the case.

Inspector of Vibhuti Khand police station Chandra Shekhar Singh said Soni, 30, introduced himself as Reyansh alias Shivam on the social media platform but his real identity was confirmed as Vasu Soni after his arrest.

Singh said Soni was arrested from his house and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 for rape, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 504 for insulting and 506 for criminal intimidation.

As per the FIR, the woman said Soni offered her work in a video album and called her for the audition at the hotel. She alleged Soni held her captive in the room after interacting with her for some time and then raped her.

She said the accused even beat her up and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter. She said the accused disappeared from the scene when she called some of her friends after coming out of the hotel room.

She said one of her female friends was also allegedly raped in a similar manner around a week ago but she did not complain to police for fear of social humiliation.

