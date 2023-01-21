Aspiring PRD jawans create ruckus over deferment of recruitment process in U.P.’s Gorakhpur

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 21, 2023 10:38 PM IST

The candidates were enraged over sudden postponement of receiving application forms for recruiting 112 Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans

The chief development officer said over 50,000 applications had been submitted by the aspirants. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent

GORAKHPUR Enraged over sudden postponement of receiving application forms for recruiting 112 Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans, hundreds of aspirants created ruckus at Vikas Bhawan here on Saturday.

They were upset over the decision as the last date for submitting the forms was January 24 and hundreds of aspirants had reached the office from remote areas of district to submit forms.

They claimed that in December last year, the department had invited applications through an advertisement and that they had made the draft of demanded amount and prepared the file.

Chief development officer, Sanjay Kumar Meena, said over 50,000 applications had been submitted by the aspirants. In the wake of instructions of the state headquarters, the process of recruitment had been postponed till further orders, he added.

