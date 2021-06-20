Assistant teachers recruitment: Merit list for 6000 vacant posts to be declared on June 26

The merit list for the vacant post of 69,000 assistant teachers recruitment for government-run primary and upper primary schools will be announced on June 26 while the appointment letters will be issued on June 30.

Nearly 6000 vacant posts will be filled and the documents of the selected candidates will be verified on June 28 and 29.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said instructions have been issued to complete the process of recruitment on 69,000 vacant posts of assistant teachers for scheduled tribe candidates in a time-bound manner.

He said previous vacant posts should also be filled at the earliest. He said in four years four lakh youth were appointed.

It took the state government two years to wrap up the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in government primary and upper primary schools across the state. The posts were advertised in December 2018 and the state government could complete the appointment only in December 2020, after a long-drawn legal battle in the high court and Supreme Court after candidates filed a lawsuit.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had distributed appointment letters to select recruits in October and December and even interacted with them while others received them from local MLAs, MPs and ministers in the Yogi government in their respective districts.