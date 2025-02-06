Menu Explore
Asst commissioner held for accepting bribe in Moradabad

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2025 06:59 PM IST

The officer demanded a bribe of ₹35,000 in two instalments of ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 from the complainant for the licence, says DIG (Vigilance)

LUCKNOW Assistant commissioner (drug) of Moradabad division, Manu Shanker, was on Thursday arrested by a Vigilance Establishment team for allegedly accepting bribe for issuing licence for a new medical shop , said officials in Lucknow.

Vigilance sleuths also recovered unaccounted cash of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.80 lakh later while carrying out a search in the officer’s office. (Pic for representation)
Vigilance sleuths also recovered unaccounted cash of 1.80 lakh later while carrying out a search in the officer’s office. (Pic for representation)

The officer reportedly demanded a bribe of 35,000 in two instalments of 15,000 and 20,000 from the complainant for the licence. The trap was laid to expose the corrupt practice after the complainant approached the vigilance team of Bareilly sector, said DIG, (Vigilance HQ, Lucknow) informed Arvind Chaturvedi, as per an official release.

The assistant commissioner was caught red-handed in his office while accepting 15,000 - the first installment of the bribe. Vigilance sleuths also recovered unaccounted cash of 1.80 lakh later while carrying out a search there. The accused was produced before the competent court for legal proceedings after searches at his official and residential premises, informed the DIG.

The Vigilance Establishment also appeals to people to report corrupt practices on its helpline number 9454401866, if any state staff seeks bribe for genuine work.

