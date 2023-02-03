At Gkp Janata Darbar,CM Yogi gives a healing touch to the aggrieved

GORAKHPUR Kavita Devi of Kaushambi district, who was intimidated by the influential people of her area and was not getting help from the local authorities, went back happy from the Janata Darbar at Gorakhnath temple on Thursday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath not only listened to her grievances but also assured her full justice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Depressed by the attitude of the Kaushambi administration and facing continuous threats from influential people of her area, Kavita Devi 34, wife of Manish Pandey, had reached Gorakhnath temple on Tuesday and was camping here with two infants for the past two days, as she saw the Janata Darbar of the CM as the last ray of hope.

She narrated her suffering to the chief minister who took her application and assured her of justice. Yogi also instructed the temple administration to arrange fare for her return journey.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had reached Gorakhpur on a two-day visit on Wednesday evening. On the second day of his visit, he held Janata Darbar. Around 300 complaints were waiting for the CM at Hindu Seva Ashram in Gorakhnath temple and he listened to the applicants one by one.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most of the applications were regarding illegal possession of land and some people had also come to seek help in medical treatment of themselves or their relatives. The chief minister assured that no one would suffer due to shortage of funds. He instructed officials to make estimate of the treatment charges on priority.

He directed the officials to tackle the problems of the people with sensitivity and resolve them. Most women complainants were trying to touch the CM’s feet as security personnel tried stopping them.