Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi
At Lucknow’s JMP, pay 17,000 for pre-wedding photo-shoot

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 07, 2024 09:36 AM IST

An LDA official stated that due to a surge in demand for photoshoots including pre-weddings the authority has introduced the new fees for photography sessions in the park

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has finalised a fee of 17,000 plus GST for pre-wedding photo-shoots at the Janeshwar Mishra Park (JMP) of the state capital.

The Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
The Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

An LDA official stated that due to a surge in demand for photoshoots including pre-weddings, engagements, and birthdays the authority has introduced the new fees for photography sessions in the park.

“Previously, only a regular entry ticket was required for pre-wedding photoshoots, but with the growing popularity of these sessions, the authority decided to implement additional charges,” he said.

The decision, made recently, aims to regulate photo-shoot bookings at the 376-acre park, which has become a popular spot for such events. The LDA’s move comes ahead of the wedding season, with horticulture officer Shashi Bharti confirming that bookings are

expected to begin soon.

Previously, the pre-wedding shoots were offered at a much lower cost in the said park, but the LDA has now set a fixed rate to generate more revenue from the park. Bharti explained that the rate has been standardised, similar to other parks under the Smarak

Samiti. Additionally, the authority is still in the process of determining rates for other commercial photo shoots at the said park, though no details have been finalised.

“In the past, the LDA charged 50,000 for commercial shoots in the said park, along with a similar amount as a security deposit, plus GST. This change is part of the LDA’s broader strategy to increase the park’s revenue while managing its growing popularity for events like photo-shoots,” said an LDA official.

Photographers in Lucknow expressed mixed reactions at the LDA’s decision.

Surya Gupta, a photographer, said, “We preferred this park because it is so large that multiple photoshoots can take place without disturbing one another. But if the charges are raised this high, we will have to stop coming here. People won’t be willing to pay such a huge amount for the venue. Instead, they’ll choose other places in the city for the photoshoot.”

Meanwhile, another photographer, Vijay Gupta, expressed support for the decision, saying, “I totally agree with the decision of the LDA to charge this amount, as the money will be used for the upkeep of JMP park. If people can spend so much on wedding venues and other locations for photoshoots, then this is also a good initiative by the authority.”

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
