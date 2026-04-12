At Phule anniv event, Cong leaders allege Constitution under threat

Supreme Court lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Saturday that the Constitution and Babasaheb’s ideals are not merely being ignored; rather, they are being trampled upon. He was speaking at a conference for legal professionals organised by the party on Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary.

Congress leaders at a conference organised by the party on Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary in Lucknow on April 11. (Sourced)

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“The Constitution is not merely an administrative manual but is the pulsating, beating heart of our democracy. The Congress did not merely play a role but it made its very existence possible. It was brought to fruition through Nehru’s vision, Patel’s resolve, Ambedkar’s brilliance, and Gandhiji’s moral compass—a legacy that the BJP today is leaving no stone unturned to dismantle,” Singhvi said.

“The Constitution is born out of the very struggle that Jyotiba Phule waged, to secure justice for society and rights for the marginalised. This very Constitution is now being systematically undermined by the BJP on a daily basis,” said Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress president.

Jyotiba Phule’s social movements continue to serve as an inspiration to society even today, said Aradhana Mishra, leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the UP assembly. “Today, the Constitution is under threat; members of the legal fraternity must step forward to defend it,” said Pramod Tiwari, MP and deputy leader, Rajya Sabha.

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{{^usCountry}} Avinash Pandey, Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, remarked that Jyotiba Phule’s life stands as a living testament to the movement for social and economic justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avinash Pandey, Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, remarked that Jyotiba Phule’s life stands as a living testament to the movement for social and economic justice. {{/usCountry}}

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