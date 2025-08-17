Atal turned politics into a medium of service: UP CM

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born in a humble family, believed in karma, turned politics into a medium of service and left his mark in every field he touched, said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM also released a book ‘Atulniya Atalji (Vyaktitva, Vichar aur Virasat)’ authored by deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. UP CM Yogi Adityanath releasing dy CM Brajesh Pathak’s book on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow. (HT photo)

He was addressing a gathering at an event at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation on Saturday to mark the seventh death anniversary of the late PM. Calling it Uttar Pradesh’s good fortune that Bateshwar in Agra was Vajpayee’s ancestral land, the CM recalled that the former PM pursued higher education in Kanpur and began his political journey from Balrampur.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee was elected to Parliament from Lucknow five times, served 10 terms in the Lok Sabha, two in the Rajya Sabha, and three terms as Prime Minister, giving the nation glorious leadership,” Yogi said.

He said the state government has reached out to various sections of society Vajpayee cared for, establishing Atal Residential Schools in all 18 divisions, where 18,000 children of workers are receiving modern facilities. The CM said the state government is committed to preserving the late PM’s legacy.

He said the state cabinet recently approved a scheme under which five students will be sent to Britain every year for higher education, with half of their scholarship funded by the state government. The scholarship has been dedicated in the name of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In his welcome speech, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak described Vajpayee as a stalwart in Indian politics who was revered by all. Pathak highlighted the former PM’s exceptional leadership and commitment to public service. He said Vajpayee maintained the highest standards of integrity in politics and served as a role model for future generations.

Deputy CM’s book on late PM unveiled

On the occasion, the CM released a book ‘Atulniya Atalji’, written by deputy CM Brajesh Pathak that explores Vajpayee’s life, personality and legacy. The book includes excerpts from Vajpayee’s selected poems and personal anecdotes. The book also focuses on the ex-PM’s ideological contributions. The work contains three articles written by Vajpayee in the 1960s on nationalism, Indianness and promotion of Indian languages.

It also compiles three notable speeches, including his first address to the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi as the external affairs minister, his first Red Fort address as PM and his inaugural speech as the president of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

Pathak said the book is aimed at introducing the younger generation to Vajpayee’s thoughts and legacy, while portraying him as a poet, writer, thinker, people’s leader and freedom fighter.

Tribute from poet

Renowned poet Padma Shri Surendra Sharma paid tribute to Vajpayee, recalling his inspiring words and phrases. Sharma described him as a towering figure in Indian politics. The ceremony also recognised the achievements of talented students and emerging young poets, who were awarded for their outstanding work.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma and ministers in the UP government were also present at the event.