Atala violence: Cops likely to question 2 ex-MLAs who were in touch with Javed

The Uttar Pradesh police may soon question two former members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) after scanning the call details of Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, the alleged key facilitator of the June 10 Atala violence, people familiar with the matter said.

The details of Javed’s two mobile numbers reveal that he had spoken to them before the violence on June 10. Javed was arrested by the police the very next day of the incident. The police have, however, formally not revealed the names of the two ex-MLAs.

The police investigations have revealed that Javed spoke to the leaders of some political parties including that of Samajwadi Party (SP) and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Police officials said Javed spoke to two former MLAs, one of them is from a constituency in Prayagraj city area while another is of a constituency in Kaushambi.

Police officials said apart from political persons and MLAs, Javed’s call records show that he also spoke to some traders, social activists and other individuals. Police are preparing a list of persons who also may be summoned for questioning.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said all persons who spoke to Javed Mohd before June 10 violence at Atala may be called for questioning. Persons related to political parties will also be questioned if their role is found suspicious, he added.

Javed, a businessman and a leader of the Welfare Party of India, is accused of inciting June 10 violent protests where arson and stone-pelting left around two dozen policemen injured and government as well as public properties worth lakhs of rupees was damaged by the mob. The protest was against the comments made by now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Navin Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

House of Javed Mohd, located in Ashiyana colony of Kareli locality of Prayagraj, was demolished by a team of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) backed by heavy police force on June 12 for having been constructed allegedly in violation of set norms and approvals.

