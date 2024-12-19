Atal’s pro-poor policies made him icon of good governance: Yogi

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1924-2018) an icon of good governance, saying the latter’s pro-poor policies aimed at empowering marginalised sections him so. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of Good Governance Week to commemorate the birth centenary year of the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Lucknow. (Agency)

Yogi expressed these views at the inauguration of “Good Governance Week” at the Sangeet Natak Academy here. The week-long event will be celebrated till December 25, marking Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary.

The CM lauded the former PM’s role in transforming political instability into stability and fulfilling the goals of effective governance.

On Vajpayee’s policies, he said the Antyodaya scheme was aimed to empower the poor, deprived and other marginalised sections of the society, along with ensuring the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes.

The CM also highlighted transformative projects like the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana and the Golden Quadrilateral, which ushered in a new era of world-class infrastructure and highways in India.

“This year marks the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji, the former Prime Minister and a great son of Mother India. With the inspiration of PM Narendra Modi, Good Governance Week is being launched in the entire country, including U.P.,” Yogi said.

The CM further said the former PM’s ancestral roots were in Uttar Pradesh, which he chose as his Karmabhoomi, representing the state in Parliament multiple times from Balrampur and Lucknow.

“He also provided exemplary leadership to the nation, both as foreign minister and PM. Known as the “Ajatashatru” of Indian politics, Atalji was also a poet, journalist, litterateur and politician whose six decades of public life remained untainted,” he added.

Events have begun in every district from today as part of the “Good Governance Week”.These programmes include essay writing competitions on good governance for school children, speeches at the higher education level, painting competitions and seminars in rural areas.

In addition, events will be organised throughout the year to continue celebrating Atal’s legacy. The winners of these activities will be felicitated on December 25. On that evening, a special poetry session based on the late PM’s poems will be held in every district, school and college, providing a platform for budding poets to showcase their talent.

Yogi emphasised that the late PM’s services and contributions are an inspiration for the people. “Good governance that Atalji envisioned is being effectively implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

On the occasion, the CM also unveiled an exhibition that celebrated the life and contributions of the late PM. Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay besides culture and tourism minister Jaiveer Singh were prominent among those present at the event.