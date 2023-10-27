Atiq’s aide among 8 booked for assaulting farmer in Prayagraj

Puramufti police in Prayagraj on Friday lodged a first information report (FIR) against slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s gang member Abid Pradhan and his seven aides for allegedly assaulting a farmer and his kin, police said.

Abid Pradhan has multiple cases of serious offences registered against him at Dhumanganj, Puramufti and other police stations of Prayagraj district. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused allegedly demanded the farmer to transfer two bighas of his agricultural land in Pradhan’s name, they added. The case was registered for attempt to murder, issuing threats and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and further action will be taken following an investigation, said Ajeet Kumar Singh, station house officer, Puramufti police station.

In his complaint to the police, Mariadih village resident Abdul Wasid said he went to his fields with his younger brother Junaid and son-in-law Ekrar on Thursday. He alleged that in the fields, they were surrounded by Abid Pradhan and his aides Javed, Mohd Zeeshan, Mohd Alam, Mohd Shadan, Kallu Kasai, Mohd Aun and Lallu.

The accused allegedly assaulted Wasid and others. Abid Pradhan allegedly whipped out a pistol and put its muzzle in Junaid’s mouth and demanded transfer of their two bighas of land in his name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused allegedly fired at Wasid, Junaid and Ekrar when they tried to flee. However, the trio luckily escaped unhurt. Wasid alleged that the accused took away his motorcycle with them.

Abid Pradhan has multiple cases of serious offences registered against him at Dhumanganj, Puramufti and other police stations of Prayagraj district.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON