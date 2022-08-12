Atiq’s Kaushambi property worth 24 crore attached: Police

In another blow to former MP and mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, Prayagraj police attached his property worth ₹24 crore located at Koilaha village in Chayal tehsil area of Kaushambi district on Friday.

A joint team of police and revenue officials under SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh reached Koilaha village on Friday and put up a board at the land, which is around 1.4602 hectares, with the notice of attachment and other details. Police also made an announcement of the action being taken against the former MP under Gangster Act. Police warned against any trespassing on the land or else action will be ensured.

Singh said the land was identified in the series of investigations of properties illegally earned by Atiq Ahmad who is registered as leader of IS-227 gang and a history sheeter of Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj.

The property has been attached as per orders of the court and a notice of the same has been put up at the site. Investigations are on to identify other movable and immobile assets of Atiq and his gang members, he added.

It is worth mentioning that Atiq has 96 cases lodged against him at Dhumanganj and Kareli police stations under serious sections of IPC which include murder, attempt to murder, abduction, fraud, land grabbing, extortion, 7 CLA Act, Gangster Act, Goonda Act etc.