Atiq’s son Ali Ahmed shifted to Jhansi from Naini Jail

Ali Ahmed, son of slain gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed, was shifted from Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj to Jhansi Jail under tight police security early Wednesday morning, officials said. Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali Ahmed (File)

According to the jail administration, the transfer order was received on Tuesday night. Following this, a large police contingent reached Naini jail around 6 am on Wednesday and took Ali into custody.

Senior jail superintendent Vijay Vikram confirmed that the handover was carried out as per government orders, though no specific reason for the transfer was mentioned.

Ali, who had been lodged in the high-security barrack of Naini Jail, recently came into the spotlight after cash was found in his possession. Sources in the jail administration said he was attempting to expand his influence inside Naini, his hometown jail, which may have prompted the transfer based on intelligence inputs.

It may be mentioned that an FIR was filed against Ali and 13 others in Prayagraj in 2022 for allegedly demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore and attacking the complainant’s house after he refused to pay. The FIR was registered based on a complaint given by Sabir Hussain at the Dhoomanganj police station. Atiq was also named in the FIR.

Ali has also been accused of being involved in the murder of Umesh Pal and two constables in broad daylight on February 24, 2023. Investigations revealed that the murder plot was hatched from Naini Jail, where Ali reportedly met the accused -- Guddu Muslim, Ghulam and Sadaqat -- before the killing.