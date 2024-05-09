 ATS gets week’s custody of terror-funding mastermind - Hindustan Times
ATS gets week’s custody of terror-funding mastermind

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 09, 2024 09:54 AM IST

The ATS officials said the competent court has granted Haq’s seven days custody remand from May 8 to May 13.

The anti-terror squad (ATS), on Wednesday, got seven days custody of the alleged mastermind behind pan-India terror funding network Zia-ul-Haq.

ATS gets week’s custody of terror-funding mastermind (Pic is for representation)
They said Haq would be interrogated about his network spread across different states and through which they would, in exchange of money, pass on crucial information of Indian Army to Pakistan’s secret agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Haq, a resident of Jaukatiya village under Majholia police station limits of East Champaran, Bihar, was arrested at Khalilabad railway station in Sant Kabir Nagar district when he was travelling towards Delhi on Friday.

“Haq will be questioned about his links with ISI handlers operating from abroad and what type of information he might have already passed on to them before his arrest,” a senior ATS official said.

This official said Haq’s involvement surfaced after the arrest of Punjab’s Bhatinda resident, auto driver Amrit Pal Singh alias Amrit Gill (25) and U.P.’s Ghaziabad resident Riyaz-u-din, on November 25, 2023.

Earlier, the involvement of a Bihar’s Betiah resident Izharul Hussain, who was already lodged in Bettiah jail in Bihar had surfaced first in the terror funding network as he operated the bank account of Riyaz-u-din through suspicious transactions worth around 75 lakh within a month.

News / Cities / Lucknow / ATS gets week’s custody of terror-funding mastermind

