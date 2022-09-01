AU Executive Council okays fee hike of courses

PRAYAGRAJ: The top-most decision making body of Allahabad University (AU)— the Executive Council (EC)— approved the proposal of raising the fee of different courses being offered by the central varsity on Wednesday.

AU vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava chaired the meeting of the EC held in the North Hall.

“The EC approved the enhancement of the fees of the courses to be effective from the session 2022-23,” said AU PRO, Prof Jaya Kapoor. It was after a gap of several decades that AU has raised fee of its courses, she added.

The approval of the EC comes following approval of the move by the central varsity’s Academic Council on June 25 for hiking fee for different undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses from the new academic session.

The PRO further informed that it was decided in the EC meeting that the allotment of rooms in the Hindu Hostel that the university had taken on lease from the trust owning it, would be made for students of the AU’s JK Institute as well as UG students of science stream.

“JK Institute will pay the hostel’s pending electricity bills of ₹2.5 crore,” she said.

The EC approved the proposal to revise and upgrade the rate of wages being paid to different categories of the daily wage and contractual staff of the university as per the recommendation of the committee constituted for the purpose.

It also approved 10 new interdisciplinary courses that would be started from session 2023-24.

The council approved the list of experts for the selection committee to be constituted for promotion of associate professors to the post of professors under career advancement scheme (CAS) for teachers in various departments of constituent colleges which had already been passed by the Academic Council.

Meanwhile, as the EC meeting was in progress on the arts faculty campus of AU, a huge protest was staged on the road in front of the union hall. As student leaders, protesting against the fee hike, were not allowed to enter the campus, they sat on the road and staged protest.

