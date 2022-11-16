AU gives breather to unregistered candidates

Candidates who took Common University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by the National Testing Agency, but failed to register to seek admission to constituent colleges of Allahabad University (AU), can now heave a sigh of relief.

They still can be enrolled on undergraduate courses such as BA, BSc, BCom and BA/LLB provided they find a place in the merit list and deposit the registration fee before deadline.

After much consideration, the university’s admission cell has given such candidates this relaxation and provided them the option of completing the registration process and vie for admissions to colleges now, university officials have said.

“If the college wishes, students without registration can get admission according to the category-wise cut-offs for the courses, by depositing the registration fee,” they said.

The decision comes even as the admission cell has sent the common-merit list based on CUET scores to the constituent colleges paving the way for the admission process to begin.

This is the first time when admissions for 17,000 seats of undergraduate courses offered by Allahabad University and its constituent colleges are taken up through CUET.

Around 46,000 candidates had completed the registration process between September 5 and 15.

Director of AU’s admission cell Prof IR Siddiqui said only students who registered themselves in time will be given admission on the basis of merit.

“The colleges have been given the option to register unregistered students and give admission to them on the basis of merit. However, the choice to do so lies completely with the constituent colleges,” he added.

