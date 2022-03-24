Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

AU to conduct UG exams in offline mode from May first week

Following the recommendation of high-powered committee, the Allahabad University (AU) has decided to start the UG exams from the first week of May
Earlier, the AU’s examination committee had decided to conduct the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams in an offline mode from April 22. (HT File photo)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 09:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The high-powered committee of Allahabad University (AU), formed to give its recommendations regarding the mode of final exams for undergraduate courses to be conducted by the varsity, has recommended that the theory examinations be held in offline mode.

Following the recommendations of the committee, vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava has decided that the examinations will now start from the first week of May 2022. Other decisions of the examination committee with respect to curtailment of syllabus and the format of the question papers shall remain the same,” informed AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

She said that the committee perused all the representations received from various stakeholders (students), which it had incited regarding their preference for the mode of the examination to be adopted for undergraduate examination for the session 2021-22.

“The committee also took into consideration the recent judgments of the Supreme Court delivered on various petitions pertaining to the mode of examination to decode on its recommendations. The committee debated all the options and was of the opinion that the future of students must be the paramount criteria for any decision that the university may take to resolve the issue. Considering all possible options and in keeping with the interest of the majority of students, the committee made its recommendations,” she shared.

The committee has also decided that the practical examinations will be conducted through assignment-based evaluation. There shall be no offline practical examination, the PRO explained.

It may be noted that the AU’s examination committee had decided to conduct the undergraduate and postgraduate exams in an offline mode from April 22. Following the decision, large scale protests were witnessed at AU, and students had also created ruckus in the Arts faculty campus. As the issue escalated, a high-powered committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the dean (science), Prof Shekhar Srivastava, to look into students’ demands. However, the committee could not take any decision, and students re-intensified their stir. Later, AU registrar Prof NK Shukla had issued a notification asking students to submit their feedback on the issue by March 10.

Over 7,000 students had submitted their feedback to AU officials regarding the mode of final exams. The bulk of these students had submitted their preference at the proctor’s office, while others had apprised the officials through e-mails.

