Augment health services in view of dengue, other fevers: Pathak

Agra Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Thursday that health facilities at community and primary health centres, medical colleges and district hospitals should be augmented in view of the threat of dengue and other kinds of fevers raging in the state. He directed health officials to earnestly run the ongoing campaign to control communicable diseases.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak presiding over a divisional review meeting for Aligarh division in Etah on Thursday. (HT)

Pathak, who also holds the medical education, medical and health and family welfare portfolio, presided over a divisional meeting for Aligarh division at ‘Arogya Dham Hall’ in Etah district .

“There should be no laxity in health services and medical facilities provided in Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Aligarh and also at Sarojini Naidu Medical College and Hospital of Agra. These services should reach all those in need,” Pathak said during the review meeting.

“There is an ongoing campaign to check communicable diseases in the post monsoon phase and officials should ensure it is seriously run. With cooperation of departments concerned, an elaborate cleanliness campaign should be undertaken. The more the cleanliness, fogging and anti -larvae spray, the lesser will be the probability of spread of diseases,” he said.

“The state government is committed to improving health services for the common man and officials and staff concerned should work to this end.. First 5 to 10 minutes often prove crucial for patients coming to hospital and primary treatment should be ensured at a fast pace. Health centres should be well prepared for cases of dengue and fever which are on the rise these days,” he said.

“Doctors at health facilities should own their responsibility and avoid referring patients to other health centres unnecessarily. A patient is entitled to treatment if he/she can be treated at the health centre he or she reaches,” he said..

Pathak reviewed the availability and status of ambulances at health centres, hospitals and medical colleges in all four districts of Etah, Aligarh, Hathras and Kasganj. He said the inactive ambulances should be disposed of.

“The chief medical officers of respective districts should hold regular meetings with ambulance service providers so that there is scope for improvement in response time’ he said while analying the data provided by officers from different districts related to cases of dengue, fever, patient number in OPD, institutional delivery cases, surgery, Ayushman Card and blood bank etc.

“The government hospitals should not limit health services to emergency cases but should increase the number of surgeries taking place on an average. The CMO in every district should visit CHCs and PHCs to improve health services and ensure proper cleanliness and stationing of HelpDesk for patients. Welfare committees can join to improve infrastructure of PHCs and CHCs all over the state,” suggested Brajesh Pathak.

District magistrate of Etah Prem Ranjan Singh, SSP Rajesh Kumar Singh, CMO Etah Dr UK Tripathi, additional director (health) Aligarh Dr Sadhna Rathore, Joint director , health (Aligarh), VK Singh besides health officials from Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj and Etah attended the meet.

