Authorities red-flag houses near airport, 50 on demolition radar

The construction of around 50 houses in close proximity to the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow has raised significant safety concerns, prompting the airport administration to red-flag these structures. Notices for demolition have been served. Around 50 houses are situated alarmingly close within 500 metres of the airport’s boundary wall (Deepak Gupta/HT)

These concerns, which have been communicated to the district administration, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) multiple times, revolve around the potential threat these constructions pose to the safe take-off and landing of aircraft at the airport.

PROXIMITY TO AIRPORT POSES SIGNIFICANT RISK

Around 50 houses are situated alarmingly close within 500 metres of the airport’s boundary wall. The airport administration, during a meeting with district officials this month, emphasized that these non-compliant constructions could significantly endanger aviation safety.

“The Aircraft Act, 1934, empowers the central government to impose restrictions on building construction within a 20-km radius of any airport. Any structure within this distance must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the airport administration,” stated a spokesperson for the airport.

The chief operating officer (COO) of the Lucknow airport, in a letter dated July 29, 2024, to the LDA vice-chairman and the district administration, underscored the gravity of the situation. The letter pointed out that these constructions, without the requisite NOC from the airport, violate the regulations designed to ensure the safety of air traffic.

FORMATION OF THREE-MEMBER COMMITTEE

In response to the COO’s concerns, a three-member committee was formed to assess the situation on the ground. The committee, consisting of LDA’s additional secretary Gyanendra Verma, zonal officer Devansh Trivedi and executive engineer Sanjeev Gupta, conducted a thorough site inspection. Their visit confirmed that around 50 buildings were indeed in violation of safety standards. Many of these structures were constructed right next to the airport boundary without proper authorization.

“The builder acquired land directly from farmers and presented himself as a contractor while pocketing the registry money. He failed to change the land use or obtain the necessary NOC from the airport administration,” said Gyanendra Verma.

PAST DEMOLITION ORDERS UNHEEDED

The current issue is not new. Four years ago, the divisional commissioner had ordered the demolition of 12 houses in the area, which were similarly constructed against safety standards. Despite setting multiple dates, the LDA has yet to execute these demolition orders. The delay in taking decisive action has allowed the situation to deteriorate, resulting in the current situation.

The LMC, LDA, airport administration, and district administration have identified approximately 50 houses that are in violation of these regulations. However, the residents of these houses allege that the entire situation is a result of collusion between property dealers and LDA officials.

LEGAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLICATIONS

Zonal officer Devansh Trivedi stated that a builder, along with several others, had been setting up an illegal colony on about 10,000 square metres of land in the Bijnor area of the state capital. The LDA has sealed several buildings in the area that were constructed without approved maps.

An LDA official confirmed that the builder has appealed against the demolition order to the divisional commissioner, with a hearing scheduled for August 31. The builder, while speaking to HT, admitted that he had purchased the land from a private company and proceeded with plotting and building row houses without obtaining the necessary NOC from the airport administration.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob said, “The safety of flights landing and taking off from the airport is paramount, however, any case would be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

NOC MANDATORY

According to the Gazette notification G.S.R 751 (E) dated September 30, 2015, a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) for height clearance is mandatory for any building, structure, chimney, or mast within the vicinity of civil licensed aerodromes in India.

The regulation is clear that no local, municipal, or town planning authority can approve any construction within the approach, take-off, or transitional areas of an airport, or any area marked as RED in the Colour Coded Zoning Map, without first obtaining an NOC from the designated officer.

The notification further mandates that these authorities must certify that the Floor Space Index or Floor Area Ratio and the related height of the building or structure are within the permissible limits as indicated in the zoning map. Furthermore, details of any approved structures must be submitted to the airport operator concerned within 30 days of approval.