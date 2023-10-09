Auto driver shot at by miscreants in robbery attempt in Lucknow

Three bike-borne miscreants shot an auto driver when he resisted attempts to loot his mobile and cash. A case under the relevant IPC sections has been registered and a police team has been formed to nab the accused, the police said. The man took the bullet in his waist.

After being shot, the bleeding driver drove the auto rickshaw to the local police station and narrated his ordeal to the personnel, who took him to Lok Bandhu Hospital for treatment, who was later admitted to KGMU Trauma Centre.

“The incident happened on late on Sunday night at a new railway overbridge built-in Aurangabad near Kila intersection under Ashiana police station area when auto driver, Anil Kumar Pandey, was returning home after work,” said deputy commissioner of police (east), Hirdesh Kumar, who also reached the spot after being informed by the local police.

“He is out of danger now,” the DCP said.

“A case has been registered on the complaint given by the victim’s brother-in-law, Shashikant Mishra. The police have prepared a route map and are searching for the miscreants on the basis of CCTV camera footage,” the DCP said.

Pandey, originally from Pratapgarh district, lives in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Kalp City, Bijnor Road and earns his living by driving his own auto rickshaw.

“Around 12:30 AM, I was returning home, and as soon as I climbed the railway bridge in Aurangabad in front of the Kila intersection, three bike-riding miscreants waylaid him, stopped the auto-rickshaw at gunpoint and started looting and later shot and fled the spot,” the victim told the police.

