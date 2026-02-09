Avoid cutting of trees for projects: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that all proposed development and construction works in wildlife-sensitive areas will be carried out strictly in accordance with scientific standards, with minimal environmental impact and full compliance with legal procedures. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Chairing the 20th meeting of the State Wildlife Board on Monday, he directed that all development proposals related to wildlife areas should be prepared with sensitivity and foresight. “Expert opinions must be taken on proposals involving tree felling. No unnecessary tree cutting should be permitted in any project,” the CM instructed.

Yogi categorically said tree felling should be allowed only under unavoidable circumstances and that the environment must not be harmed in the guise of development. “Wherever alternatives are available, priority should be given to trenchless technology, elevated structures and eco-friendly techniques,” he said.

The CM further said information regarding silt accumulation in some wetlands has come to his notice and directed for taking immediate remedial action. He said this work can be carried out under the Viksit Bharat G RAM G scheme.

During the meeting, decisions were also taken on various development projects in different wildlife areas. A total of 12 new proposals were placed before the Board. They include projects related to road widening, establishment of petrol pumps and fuel stations, tubewell pressure systems, underground pipelines, mobile towers, optical fibre cables and construction of connecting roads.

These proposals pertain to wildlife-sensitive areas and eco-sensitive zones across various districts, including Etawah, Gonda, Pilibhit, Bareilly and Banda. The projects were approved by the Board.

While submitting proposals, the concerned departments must mandatorily present a detailed and scientific analysis of environmental risks, potential impact on biodiversity, wildlife movement, alternative routes and modern technological solutions to ensure a balanced and sustainable approach between development and environmental conservation.