Awareness on use of anti-biotics essential to prevent sepsis: Docs

Among other reasons, irrational use of antibiotics is also causing sepsis, said experts at a press conference organised on Tuesday on the eve of World Sepsis Day-2023.

“In our fight against sepsis, it’s essential that we know when not to use antibiotics,” said Prof Ved Prakash, HoD pulmonary critical care medicine department at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Stating that antibiotics are available easily with chemists, doctors advised they should be taken under medical guidance. “Antibiotics are medicine, and their incorrect use can end up into major trouble for patients,” said Dr Prakash.

Sepsis troubles when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to fall in blood pressure, multi-organ failure and death – especially if not recognised early and treated promptly, said Dr Rajendra Prasad, former HoD pulmonary medicine at KGMU while addressing the press conference. World Sepsis Day is organised on September 13 every year.

“Depending on the country and education, sepsis is known only to 7 – 50% of the people. Likewise, it is poorly known that sepsis can be prevented by vaccination and clean care and that early recognition and treatment reduce sepsis mortality by 50%. This lack of knowledge makes sepsis the number one preventable cause of death worldwide,” said Prof Apul Goel of urology department at KGMU.

“Sepsis is a leading cause of death in hospitals, for hospital readmissions and major expense on healthcare,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The doctors said the risk factors for sepsis are chronic medical conditions (e.g., diabetes, cancer), immunosuppression, surgical procedures, and certain infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections. “India faces a major challenge with an estimated 1 crore 10 lakh sepsis cases a year and almost 30 lakhs deaths,” said Prof Prakash.

