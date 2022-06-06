Ayodhya airport to sport Ramayan era look

Lucknow: Passengers entering the Ayodhya airport will an ambience that would remind them of the Ramayan era, as described in epics and other texts. The airport’s building will resemble the Ram temple.

Construction work of the Maryada Purshottam Sriram Airport in Ayodhya is in full swing. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is carrying out the construction work.

According to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, the airport’s entrance and terminal will give passengers the feel of Ramayan era.

Elevation of the airport’s building would resemble Ram temple, said Dr Anil Mishra, member, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

Main weapon of Lord Ram, bow and arrow and various other artefacts from Ramayan era will feature on the walls of the lounge area of the airport.

The state government wants the Ayodhya airport to become operational by December 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated the Ayodhya airport’s model which was put on display at the exhibition hall at third ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow on June 3.

A complete makeover of the Ayodhya railway station is also under way. The upcoming building of the railway station will also have Ramayan era features.

The Uttar Pradesh civil aviation department had signed a lease agreement for transfer of 317.855 acres of land to the AAI for the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on April 7 this year.

A total of 821 acres land has been earmarked for this project which will be executed in three phases.

In the first phase, 317.8 acres land has been given on lease to AAI, according to the state government.

The first phase involves construction of 2,200x45-metre runway and other amenities.

The Bengaluru-based Vishal Infrastructure, which bagged the bid for construction of the runway, has started work under supervision of AAI.

According to AAI officials, the first phase of the project will be completed by April 2023.

The airport project is expected to give a boost to religious tourism.