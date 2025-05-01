Ayodhya bans sale of liquor, meat on entire Ram Path

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has adopted a motion to ban the sale of liquor and meat on the 14-kilometer stretch of Ram Path, the route which connects Ayodhya and Faizabad cities. The prohibition also extends to advertisements of paan, guthka, bidi, cigarette and undergarments of both men and women. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Though the sale of meat and liquor in Ayodhya town does not take place but as the Ram Path exits Ayodhya, meat and liquor is sold openly. The ban is to be implemented on the approximately 10-km stretch of the Ram Path from Ayodhya city to Faizabad city.

Ayodhya mayor Girish Pati Tripathi stated that Ayodhya is a pious and religious city, and the main route of Ram Path bears the name of Lord Rama, hence, in order to maintain the city’s true religious soul, the executive committee of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation passed a motion to enforce the ban.