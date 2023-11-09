Ayodhya Cabinet meet: Yogi Adityanath announces new Inland Waterways Authority

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that his cabinet has cleared 14 projects related to the development of Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the construction site of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The decision was taken after a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet took place at the Ramkatha Mandap (auditorium) located on the banks of the Saryu river.

"Today a new chapter has been added in the history of Uttar Pradesh. The entire cabinet of the UP government has come to Ayodhya Dham,” the chief minister said.

“An important meeting was held today regarding the development of UP. We know that 178 schemes of the Central and State Governments worth more than ₹30,500 crore are already running in Ayodhya...”

Adityanath said that the first proposal was to establish an Inland Waterways Authority in Uttar Pradesh to boost water transport and promote water tourism.

"We have decided to create this authority at the state level," he said during a media briefing.

The chief minister also said that a nod has been given to set up Ayodhya Tirth Vikas Parishad and Ma Pateshesri Dham Tirth Vikas Parishad. Regulations for flying drones in the state were also approved, he said.

Ahead of the meeting, Adityanath along with his cabinet ministers offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and the Ram Temple.

The date – November 9 – holds significance as the Supreme Court on this date in 2019 passed its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, paving the way for the construction of Ram Temple.

Massive security arrangements have been made for the cabinet meeting, with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) deploying across the city.

Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Nandi had said the meeting in Ayodhya is historical and this day will be written in history. "The historic moment cannot be expressed in words. This day is historical and will be written in history in golden letters and we, the coming generations of this country and state," he said.

