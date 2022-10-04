Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022: U. P. tourism dept invites entries for logo

The state tourism department has invited entries for designing logo for the sixth edition of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. Deepotsav is organised on the eve of Diwali every year in Ayodhya. These celebrations began after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in the state in March 2017. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presides over Deepotsav celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since then, the state government has been regularly organising Deepotsav in Ayodhya. Participants will have to send their entries on uptourismgov@gmail.com. Winners will get prizes.

The event is special as majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat is illuminated with earthen lamps (diyas) on the occasion. Other ghats and temples across in Ayodhya are also illuminated with earthen lamps on Deepotsav.

During the last Deepotsav celebrations in November 2021, Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of the Saryu river was illuminated with 9,41,551 diyas creating a Guinness world record for illuminating the largest number of earthen lamps at one place.

For this year’s Deepotsav, the Ayodhya administration has set a target of lighting 14 lakh diyas at Ram Ki Paidi. In 2020, the Ayodhya administration had set a Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The administration had broken its own record set in 2019 when 4,10,000 earthen lamps were lit on Deepotsav. “All preparations have been made for Deepotsav celebrations. This year, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also inaugurate Queen Hoe Memorial Park here,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON